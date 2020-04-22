What Each Side of the COVID-19 Debate Should Understand About the Other

I’m very conscious that my lockdown experience has been fairly smooth. I’m teaching two classes right now, versions of which I have already taught online. At home, my nuclear family is getting restless and bored, but we’re busy and productive. Yesterday afternoon I went for a walk with my son in our quiet little suburb. That evening, my daughter asked us all to sit down and watch Spirited Away as a family.

I’m what Brian Doherty would call a “Closer.” I miss seeing my students… but I don’t want to endanger their health when I can teach them online. I miss seeing live theater and participating in the rituals of my church… but I’m perfectly willing to mask up and hunker down for as long as the medical experts feel it’s necessary.

Reading Doherty’s article helped me to understand the mindset of the “Opener,” who sees things very differently. Openers don’t want more people to die; but they rightly note that our world is full of health risks that governments manage in ways other than shutting down society to prevent as many deaths as possible.