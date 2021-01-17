No, Kirk and Uhura didn’t share the first interracial kiss on television

Great post from Fake History Hunter:

It is often said that the first interracial kiss on TV was the (involuntary) kiss between Captain James Tiberius Kirk (William Shatner) and translator and communications officer Nyota Uhura (Nichelle Nichols) in the Star Trek episode “Plato’s Stepchildren” that was broadcast on the 22nd of November 1968.

This is not the case.

There had of course been interracial kisses before in Star Trek but these were between humans and aliens but for some reason those don’t count when people are talking about interracial kissing.

A lot of people seem to be obsessed with people with different skin colours kissing each other but are fine with people kissing aliens from other planets.

And nobody seems to mention the interracial kiss between two women that was broadcast in an 1966 Star Trek episode! ( Uhura kisses Nurse Chapel in episode; ‘What are little girls made of’) and Kirk himself had kissed Lt. Marlena Moreau (Eurasian heritage).

besides this, there had been other interracial kisses on TV before the kiss between Kirk and Uhura.