Star Trek: Deep Space Nine Rewatch

When ST:DS9 began, I had just started my PhD program. When the series ended seven years later I was a husband, father, and tenure track assistant professor of English. I watched the series regularly until the sixth season, when I moved to a city without a local station that carried DS9 in syndication, and fell out of the TV-watching habit.

I remember, before I stopped watching the series, thinking that I should someday make the time to watch the whole series again.

I think someday has come.

It took me about three years to get though my ST:TNG rewatch. I hope to get through my ST:DS9 rewatch a lot faster.

Season One