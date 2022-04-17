Star Trek: Deep Space Nine Rewatch

When ST:DS9 began, I had just started my PhD program. When the series ended seven years later I was a husband, father, and tenure track assistant professor of English. I watched the series regularly until the sixth season, when I moved to a city without a local station that carried DS9 in syndication, and fell out of the TV-watching habit.

I remember, before I stopped watching the series, thinking that I should someday make the time to watch the whole series again.

I think someday has come.

It took me about three years to get though my ST:TNG rewatch. I hope to get through my ST:DS9 rewatch a lot faster.

Season One

  1. Emissary
  2. Part 2 of the above
  3. Past Prologue
  4. A Man Alone
  5. Babel
  6. Captive Pursuit
  7. Q-Less
  8. Dax
  9. The Passenger
  10. Move Along Home
  11. The Nagus
  12. Vortex
  13. Battle Lines
  14. The Storyteller
  15. Progress
  16. If Wishes Were Horses
  17. The Forsaken
  18. Duet
  19. In the Hands of the Prophets

 

 

 

 