The Storyteller (#StarTrek #DS9 Rewatch, Season 1, Episode 14) A Bajoran village mystic names O’Brien his successor; Jake and Nog try to impress a teenaged faction leader

Rewatching ST:DS9

O’Brien tries to weasel his way out of an assignment to ferry Bashir to a Bajoran village that sent a vague, apparently medical(?) distress call.

Bashir asks O’Brien to call him “Julien” instead of “sir.” (O’Brien: “Is that an order?”)

The landing party is led to Sirah, an old man who names O’Brien as someone sent to him by the Prophets. Because this is is TV, and it’s still early in the episode, we get only vague answers to questions about what’s going on, and O’Brien and Bashir just ¯\_(ツ)_/¯ a lot, without asking any particularly pointed follow-up questions.

We watch menacing clouds form in the sky, as the village mystic gives a pep talk that generates glowing lights that repel the clouds. But the mystic is dying; he Cyranos the lines for O’Brien to speak — stiffly and awkwardly, but apparently affectively; he’s credited with helping the village chase away the bad sky thing.

Bashir is rather amused by the sit-com premise, and encourages the Chief to settle into his newly acclaimed role as “the Sirah.” Grateful villagers play up the the “native” trope by presenting O’Brien with three beautiful young women (whose “services” he declines). O’Brien and Bashir wave their tricorders in search of a technological solution to the mystic visions we’ve just seen, but because the script requires them to find nothing yet, nothing is what they find.

While the modest crowd of extras and voice-over studio actors do a fair job of representing a crowd, there are only three speaking parts among the villagers — the mystic who just died, the elder who proclaimed O’Brien as the new mystic, and the mystic’s overlooked apprentice.

The substantial B-plot features squabbling Bajoran factions visiting the station to mediate a border dispute. The leader of one faction is a teenaged girl who captures the interest of Nog and Jake.

I actually had to take a break during the scene where a Jake and Nog are standing nervously outside her door, each too nervous to ring the bell. (I actually had a flashback about a time when I was about 13 and trying to work up the courage to call a girl. I did end up calling her, but I remember this angst more than I remember the girl.)

Nog is more confident, but Jake is a better conversationalist. Thinking he needs to up his game, Nog proposes hijinks, and in the process, pranks Jake. All three are laughing over it when a displeased Odo shows up.

This being TV, stubborn young Varis learns from Jake that she should trust Sisko, and learns from Nog the value of seeing a problem as an opportunity. Even though the B-plot ostensibly follows Varis as she emerges as a capable leader, the script also makes it about Sisko in his role as father. (He seems to soften when Varis asks him, “Didn’t you ever do anything foolish to impress a girl?”)

I have always thought of DS9 as a bit of a downer because it doesn’t share TNG’s sunny optimism, but like an old-time skit designed to showcase the differently-gifted Bing Crosby and Fred Astaire, this storyline is custom-tailored to showcase the idea that in the right setting, diversity can introduce new ways of solving problems — rather than always introducing conflict.