Dax (#StarTrek #DS9 Rewatch, Season 1, Episode 7) Jadzia Dax faces the legal consequences of Curzon Dax’s actions

Rewatching ST:DS9

Dax is apprehended for the allegedly criminal actions of her previous host.

Bashir is unsuccessfully trying to escort Dax to her quarters when he witnesses people attaching her. Instead of calling for backup, he tries to be a hero and gets knocked out.

The station manages to catch the baddies’ getaway ship in a tractor beam, and we learn Klaestron Four has a warrant to arrest Curzon Dax for treason and murder. Curzon is dead, but Dax lives on inside the new host Jadzia, who, for reasons she won’t explain, declines Sisko’s offer to intervene.

Kira follows Sisko’s lead, and insists that Bajor wouldn’t release Dax without a formal hearing.

There is isn’t really a good in world explanation for why the hearing has to take place at Quark’s casino, but that’s what happens. (Obviously they just wanted to reuse the set.)

Presiding at the hearing is a stately, elegant, no-nonsense woman who could easily star in a Bajoran “Judge Judy” spinoff. We get a lot of background that explores the symbiotic relationship between the 400-year-old worm Dax and its most recent humanoid hosts.

This being an ensemble TV series, and Dax being threatened with execution for the crime of murder, of course the other members of the cast don’t follow her request to leave them alone. We see courtroom scenes interspersed with investigations, And we see Sisko becoming increasingly frustrated that Dax seems to have no interest in defending herself – or that is, defending her previous host.

We get to leave the station briefly for a interview scene set on another planet; that interview of course could have been a Zoom call, but it’s still kind of nice to do some traveling in an episode devoted to world building.

I don’t remember much about the Sisko/Curzon friendship, so if the later seasons kept developing it, it made no impression on me. Because a major theme in the series involves Sisko struggling with the a complex role he plays within the Bajoran faith he himself doesn’t share, it is interesting to see Sisko trying to mediate a legal dispute involving two alien cultures. He doesn’t actually mediate; he just tries to enforce a Federation-normative interpretation of events. At this stage in the development of post-Roddenberry Star Trek, this is a noteworthy suggestion that the Federation mainstream has much to learn from diverse cultures.

Of course everything works out in the end, with a surprisingly conventional explanation for Jadzia’s refusal to defend Curzon’s actions.

While the episode does a good job exploring a sci-fi question about the moral culpability of joined species who change host bodies, I don’t think it’s as engaging as the more universal question of Data’s personhood, or that of the Voyager’s holographic doctor.