Creating textures for background buildings in a medieval theater simulation project. I can always improve this later. #blender3d
Similar:
Yesterday my stack of unmarked assignments was about 120, so this is not bad.
Representing the Humanities at Accepted Students Day.
The daughter opens another show. This weekend only.
How to Disagree Academically: Using Graham's "Disagreement Hierarchy" to organize a colleg...
Seton Hill students Emily Vohs, Elizabeth Burns, Jake Carnahan-Curcio and Carolyn Jerz in ...
“The Cowherd Who Became a Poet,” by James Baldwin. (Read by Dennis Jerz)