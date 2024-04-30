Yesterday my stack of unmarked assignments was about 120, so this is not bad.

Nothing in this stack is pressing, but they do include rough drafts of final papers, so that will involve concentration and tact and empathy and time.
Similar:
Representing the Humanities at Accepted Students Day.
The daughter opens another show. This weekend only.
How to Disagree Academically: Using Graham's "Disagreement Hierarchy" to organize a colleg...
Seton Hill students Emily Vohs, Elizabeth Burns, Jake Carnahan-Curcio and Carolyn Jerz in ...
“The Cowherd Who Became a Poet,” by James Baldwin. (Read by Dennis Jerz)
Dr. David von Schlichten honors the spectrum of motivations (not always financial) feature...