Choice of the Journo: A Branching-path Phone-friendly Role-playing Simulation for Journalism 101

How can a nostalgic, branching-path story-game encourage my 100-level journalism students take risks and learn from their mistakes?

Using the ChoiceScript programming language, which features a robust stats system that can remember and respond to player choices, I coded up a “writing your first news story for the student paper” scenario, which unfolds as a series of potential gameplay options internally coded to affect a player’s character statistics. The game tracks how trusting you are vs. how cynically suspicious you are, with the idea that an open-minded skepticism (between the two extremes) would be the best attitude. As the simulation unfolds, the player’s statistics affect the environment, sometimes in trivial, but sometimes in significant ways. Early play-testers far found the in-progress game “nostalgic” and engaging, and certainly preferred playing a game rather than taking a quiz.

I welcome comments on the content and structure of this project, as I continue to develop “Choice of the Journo.”

Play Choice of the Journo 0.2