After learning of his AIDS diagnosis, artist Keith Haring created the work, “Unfinished Painting” (1989), which is mostly a blank canvas, with streaks that evoke his own interrupted, incomplete life.
Someone who thought it was “so sad” that the painting was unfinished used AI to “complete what he couldn’t finish.”
Needless to say, the bot did not “get” Haring’s trademark figures — in the unfinished work ambiguously dancing or raging, but undeniably present.
Critics say the image is disrespectful of the original work, which the artist made as a commentary on the AIDS epidemic
Source: A.I. ‘Completes’ Keith Haring’s Intentionally Unfinished Painting
