A Man Alone (#StarTrek #DS9 Rewatch, Season 1, Episode 4) Crime scene clues implicate Constable Odo; Keiko tries to start a school

Rewatching ST:DS9

After threatening a man who later turns up dead, Constable Odo becomes the prime suspect.

The episode takes its time getting started, with character-driven bits developing Bashir’s one-sided interest in Dax, Sisko’s adjustment to his former mentor Curzon Dax’s new identity as Jadzia Dax, Sisko’s insistence that the Javert-like Odo play within the rules, Quark and Odo’s grumbly familiarity, the beginnings of a friendship between Jake and Nog, and tension between O’Brien and his wife Keiko.

We also meet Rom (Nog’s father and Quark’s brother) for the first time, but the writers obviously haven’t determined Rom’s personality yet — he seems brutish and narrow-minded, rather than the meek pushover with a big character arc.

While ST:TNG had characters wave their tricorders and infodump whatever info the plot requires, this episode shows Bashir fiddling with equipment, taking samples with what looks like a vacuum cleaner, detaching sample containers, putting something in a dish, transferring a growing thing into a big tank, etc.

It’s totally on brand for Bashir to run into the crowd saying he’s got the answer, but I don’t think an angry mob that had already started throwing things would have parted that easily and let Odo attend the suspect-fingering scene.

As I rewatched, I found I remembered more from the B-plot involving Keiko starting a school; I did enjoy the murder-mystery, despite the tricksy sic-fi twist; but I appreciate that the episode focused on character moments instead of technobabble.

Quibbles: