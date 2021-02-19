Fun and Games with Samuel Beckett and Pict.

Beckett’s masterpiece Waiting For Godot was once famously described as ‘the play where nothing happens – twice.’ First produced in French and then re-written by Beckett into English, it remains one of the most significant plays of the twentieth century. Beckett described it as a tragi-comedy: it has as much comedy within the characters and the plot as it does tragedy, and is, perhaps, the ultimate play concerning the human condition. “You’re born … You die … And between those two points … You wait.” In this week’s webinar, we are joined by Pittsburgh’s renowned actor and professor Hazel Carr Leroy to look at the fun and frolics Beckett has with his remarkable character.

