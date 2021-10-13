Shatner’s live, extemporaneous post-touchdown monologue on mortality was better than Kirk’s death scene

/ 16 hours ago 13 Oct 2021

Shatner embraces Bezos after returning to Earth. Carefully orchestrated corporate PR, rebroadcast with the CBS logo — this is not journalism.

After returning to Earth in Jeff Bezos’s Blue Origin private spacecraft, Shatner is delivering an extemporaneous monologue about viewing Mother Earth and reflecting on death.

“I hope I never recover from this,” he says, of the emotions he experienced.

Much better than Kirk’s death scene in Star Trek: Generations.

Someone (I was listening, not watching… I think it was Bezos) says “Beautiful,” and Shatner thinks he’s commenting about the view from space, but the comment was referring to Shatner’s words.

And I have to teach.

