Shatner’s live, extemporaneous post-touchdown monologue on mortality was better than Kirk’s death scene

After returning to Earth in Jeff Bezos’s Blue Origin private spacecraft, Shatner is delivering an extemporaneous monologue about viewing Mother Earth and reflecting on death.
“I hope I never recover from this,” he says, of the emotions he experienced.
Much better than Kirk’s death scene in Star Trek: Generations.
Someone (I was listening, not watching… I think it was Bezos) says “Beautiful,” and Shatner thinks he’s commenting about the view from space, but the comment was referring to Shatner’s words.
And I have to teach.
Similar:
Dear organization from my past that just sent me a scolding email...
Remember That Class Assignment I Hated? The One That Landed Me My Dream Job?
Oklahoma Was Never Really O.K. (Frank Rich, Vulture)
Woodward dismisses CNN's lawsuit against the White House; Fox sides with CNN
FBI: 'Exercise Caution and Attempt to Verify Information Through Appropriate Official Chan...
Planet of the Blind: Oprah, If Only You Had Read the Book!