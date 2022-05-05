Nellie Bly statue to be unveiled at Pittsburgh airport Thursday

/ 3 hours ago 5 May 2022

In 1889, Bly became famous for an-around-the-world journey she completed in a world-record 72 days, 11 minutes, and 14 seconds after her departure on a steamship from New York. The journey was inspired by Jules Verne’s widely read novel “Around the World in 80 Days.”

Bly chronicled her travels in a series of articles for the New York World newspaper and ended up writing a book of her own, “Around the World in Seventy-Two Days,” published in 1890.

She was born as Elizabeth Jane Cochran near present-day Burrell Township in Armstrong County in 1864.

