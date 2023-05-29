Congrats to all the winners at the Pittsburgh 48 Hour Film Project! Bit-Sized Productions was nominated for something like 12 awards for “Long Live the LARPers!”

Bit-Sized Productions was nominated for something like 12 awards for “Long Live the LARPers” and won the audience choice, best acting ensemble, best song, tied for best choreography… I lost track of the rest. What a fun night!
I’ll post a link to the film as soon as I can!
