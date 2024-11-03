Will Journalism Be a Crime in a Second Trump Administration?

Journalism is not a crime.

It’s not a crime if it offends the powerful. It’s not a crime if it doesn’t offend them enough to suit you. Yes, journalists make mistakes. Yes, you should take a break from doomscrolling for your mental health.

But the First Amendment freedom of the press is crucial to democracy.

For environmental journalists who recall the first Trump administration’s hostility toward media, the prospects of a second Trump presidency are troubling. But not nearly as worrying, WatchDog Opinion writes, as what a Trump reelection would mean for press freedom as a whole, nor for the democracy that hinges on that freedom. Read why the risks of journalists being targeted are real.

[…]

For a taste of what could be ahead, note that Trump insider Kash Patel said recently that a second Trump administration would prosecute journalists “criminally or civilly.” (Ahem. We really need to say it: Journalism is not a crime.)

[…]

The WatchDog normally tries to avoid taking sides in political conflict. But we do support press freedom. And — it now needs to be said aloud — we do support democracy.

What’s clearer now is that democracy and press freedom are part of the same package. Press freedom is important because democracy is important. Democracy is impossible without press freedom. Press freedom is impossible in a dictatorship.

Much of the mainstream media is still busy writing stories about a political horse race — and missing the point. The coming election is likely to be a referendum on democracy, reality and the rule of law. Could it be the last election?