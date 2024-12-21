Why ABC settled a case they knew they would win — and why the Lincoln Project didn’t

Donald J. Trump sued ABC because a journalist truthfully described Trump on air as a convicted rapist. The legal definition of rape absolutely does cover what Trump was found guilty of doing to E. Jean Carroll.

Instead of taking the case to court, where legal experts say they would have won easily, ABC agreed to pay a fine of $15 million.

Obviously the corporate logic of Disney (which owns ABC News) is that it’s better to keep favor with Trump by agreeing to pay a relatively minor fine. That’s about 37,500 Lego Death Star playsets, 150 Trump watches, or less than half of Disney CEO Iger’s annual salary.

While none of the corporate behemoths are that different, it’s hard for me to enjoy Star Wars or even Pixar movies when I think of the power that Disney wields. But it’s the same with Comcast and NBC; Paramount and CBS. (This is why I watch so little TV and prefer instead to support local theater.)