It will be harder to leave Facebook than it was to leave Twitter

/ 19 hours ago 16 Jan 2025
It was not that hard to leave Twitter. I removed the app from my phone and followed a lot of journalists and professionals on Bluesky. I still checked Twitter on my laptop, but not every day. Then one day when X asked me for my password to log back in, I decided not to bother.
 
It will be harder to leave Facebook, because I have more personal connections there.
 
I have no immediate plans to delete my account, but I have already removed the app from my phone. That helped a bit, because I see fewer clickbait ads.
 
I also practiced disciplined myself, so that as soon as the algorithm stuffed something I didn’t want to see in my feed, I would instantly block the source and close the browser window.
 
At the moment I don’t hate most of what my feed is showing me, and it was a pleasure to decline the invitation to join a techbro page celebrating Elon Musk (and block the source). Yes, if someone I know shares a cat or dog video I’m likely to react to it; no, I’m not interested in subscribing to funny animal video pages.
 
Now that I consume Facebook only through the ad-blockers on my laptop, I don’t actually hate what I see on Facebook.
 
But I’m not sure that’s a good enough reason to stay.
 
During the Meta Blackout Jan 18-27, my Facebook and Instagram connections can find me at dennisjerz.bsky.social

Similar:

Today I didn't save the world, but I did help a student while power-walking at the mall.

The Ascent #StarTrek #DS9 Rewatch (Season 5, Episode 9) Odo and Quark bicker their way up ...

Quick visit to see my mother and siblings.

Things Past #StarTrek #DS9 Rewatch (Season 5, Episode 8) Odo confronts his reputation as a...

Trials and Tribble-ations #StarTrek #DS9 Rewatch (Season 5, Episode 6) Trivial Time Travel...

The daughter missed her graduation ceremony because she was performing in Kinetic Theatre'...

Related posts

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *