MLA BibBuilder: Create Works Cited Entries by Filling in a Form

Choose a form, fill it out, and push the button… you will get an individual entry for a “Works Cited” page, which you may then copy and paste into your word processor. The BibBuilder will guide you through the process of filling in a form to get an MLA-style citation.

Choose Your Source

Article (in a periodical, or chapter; printed or electronic)

(in a periodical, or chapter; printed or electronic) Book (printed or electronic)

(printed or electronic) Web Page (corporate web page, blog entry, YouTube video, etc.)

Limitations

If you don’t type the correct information in the blanks, or if you use improper formatting, this utility won’t be able to correct it for you. This utility requires a browser with JavaScript capability (found in any recent graphical browser).

When you copy text from the browser window, you may lose the formatting (such as underlining).

This utility generates one entry at a time. Alphabetizing and formatting the entries on the page is up to you (but this article will help: MLA Style–Using MS-Word to Format a Paper).

There are commercial database applications that will do the fancy stuff; this tool is primarily intended to help undergraduates (although I use it myself all the time).

Work Cited

Gibaldi, Joseph. MLA Handbook for Writers of Research Papers. 7th ed. New York: MLA, 2009.

1997 — Original version created for the Engineering Writing Centreand the University of Toronto English Library at the University of Toronto.

1998 — updated version posted at the University of Wisconsin-Eau Claire

2003 — transferred to its present location, at Seton Hill University

27 Jul 2011 — updated and reformatted

