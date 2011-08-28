MLA BibBuilder: Create Works Cited Entries by Filling in a Form

Jerz > Writing > Academic > [ Titles | Thesis Statements | Blueprinting | Quoting | Citing | MLA Format ]
Choose a form, fill it out, and push the button… you will get an individual entry for a “Works Cited” page, which you may then copy and paste into your word processor. The BibBuilder will guide you through the process of filling in a form to get an MLA-style citation.
- Article (in a periodical, or chapter; printed or electronic)
- Book (printed or electronic)
- Web Page (corporate web page, blog entry, YouTube video, etc.)
Limitations
- Garbage in, garbage out. If you don’t type the correct information in the blanks, or if you use improper formatting, this utility won’t be able to correct it for you.
- This utility requires a browser with JavaScript capability (found in any recent graphical browser).
- When you copy text from the browser window, you may lose the formatting (such as underlining).
- This utility generates one entry at a time. Alphabetizing and formatting the entries on the page is up to you (but this article will help: MLA Style–Using MS-Word to Format a Paper).
- There are commercial database applications that will do the fancy stuff; this tool is primarily intended to help undergraduates (although I use it myself all the time).
Work Cited
Gibaldi, Joseph. MLA Handbook for Writers of Research Papers. 7th ed. New York: MLA, 2009.
1997 — Original version created for the Engineering Writing Centreand the University of Toronto English Library at the University of Toronto.
1998 — updated version posted at the University of Wisconsin-Eau Claire
2003 — transferred to its present location, at Seton Hill University
27 Jul 2011 — updated and reformatted
