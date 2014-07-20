Verify or Duck: Good Journalists Confirm Details They Didn’t Witness

Verify all details you didn’t witness yourself. Don’t report what you can’t confirm.

Details matter. Journalists like to specify the brand of the beer, the make and model of the car, and the name and breed of the dog.

Most stories won’t suffer too much if the reporter ducks an unimportant detail here or there. But without verified details, you don’t have journalism.

Good journalists work on multiple sources, checking their stories against each other.

If your entire story depends on one source who makes a big claim that you can’t confirm, you don’t have a story.

If you do your job as a journalist — interviewing multiple sources and corroborating their claims — then you should encounter plenty of independent stories that line up.

If you your story holds together with the iffy detail, great. Go with what you’ve confirmed.

Don’t mention the parts you can’t confirm. It’s not your job as a reporter to spread rumors.

If omitting one source means the whole story falls apart, it’s better to admit it now and spike the story.

Verify what Your Sources Claim

In March 2017, a group of high school journalists doing a routine profile noticed that their newly hired principal, Amy Robertson, had listed on her resume graduate degrees from Corllins University.

The students did some basic research.

First they noticed that the Corllins University website didn’t work. Then they noticed that the Better Business Bureau lists Corllins as “unaccredited.” They also found multiple online references to Corllins as a “diploma mill” — a place that sells worthless degrees.

While the students say they were warned not to be nosy, “There were some things that just didn’t quite add up,” one of the students later told The Washington Post.

They ended up publishing a critical article on a Friday.

Robertson defended her Corllins degrees, but when the school administration asked her to produce transcripts for her undergraduate work, she was unable to comply.

Tuesday, Roberson resigned.

A committee of grown-ups had hired Roberson without doing routine background checks. Student journalists who were confirming details for what they thought was a routine profile stumbled onto a huge story.

Verify what Your Sources Claim, Continued

Journalist Greg Toppo recalls a Saturday afternoon at the Santa Fe New Mexican when he got a phone call from “a very distraught woman” reporting the death of a family member. He told her he was sorry to hear of her loss, and asked her to send in the details. Later when he was writing up the obituary he noticed the details the woman sent included the line “donations should be sent to the New Mexico AIDS Center.”

Toppo had never heard of this organization, but there was a “NM Aids Services” in the phone book. Was that what the relative meant? He tried to check with her, but she had faxed the details from a copy shop and hadn’t left any contact info.

Well, it seems this guy was married twice and is survived by a longtime companion. The editor, it turns out, knows the longtime companion, leaves a message on her machine, so sorry to hear about it, please give me a call, etc. Meanwhile, she suggests, why don’t I try to get the second wife on the phone. She lives in Santa Fe. […] The long and short of it is that the second ex-wife tells me that the guy had a girlfriend in Austin, Texas, with whom he just broke up, plus the longtime companion in Santa Fe: two girlfriends in long-distance relationships for months, and the Texas one just found out about the Santa Fe one. I called Austin info, and sure enough the fax was sent from Austin, not D.C. The jilted girlfriend made up the whole thing. We finally got the Santa Fe girlfriend on the phone, she verified it. The “deceased” called an hour later and did the same, with great embarrassment. —Poynter

Toppo could have left out the name of the charity, but that detail was a red flag that caused him to dig a little deeper.

When It’s Time to Duck

So far I’ve said a lot about “verify,” but not so much about “duck”?

When I was an undergraduate I had a professor who sometimes told stories about his wife.

One day at a fancy department event I saw him holding hands and dancing with an elegant woman.

Later, I ran into her at the refreshment table. If I had been covering the story as a reporter, I would have gotten her name and asked how she was connected to the event. As it was, we just exchanged pleasantries.

The next day in the hallway I said to my prof, “At the party, I enjoyed chatting with your wife.”

He froze. “My wife was there?”

I hadn’t verified my assumption about the woman’s identity, so I’d have been better off ducking that detail.

I might have said something like “I didn’t catch the name of the woman in the blue sweater, but she suggested I ask you about [topic].”

Verify or Duck? A Reporting Scenario

Let’s imagine you’re a reporter assigned to cover a conflict between neighborhood children playing in a public courtyard and residents who complain the children are too loud.

You have so far gathered

quotes from an unhappy resident who called the children “a nuisance,”

quotes from a different resident who says “I love hearing their happy little voices,”

quotes from parents defending their children (no big surprise there, that’s what we expect parents to do)

and a neutral description of details you actually observed:

On a recent Thursday afternoon, six preschoolers played quietly in a sandbox, while a girl in a Wonder Woman costume chased a barefoot, bowtie-sporting boy around a picnic table shouting, “I want to kiss you, Jacob!”

Let’s imagine that while you are covering this story, a resident jumps out of her doorway and shouts that she’s called police dozens of time to report property damage, and she knows it’s these unsupervised children who caused it.

Let’s further imagine that when you ask for her name, she says she’s afraid to give it because she fears for her safety.

What do you do report?

Police have received dozens of reports that unsupervised children were damaging property. A long-time resident who monitors activity in the courtyard has faithfully kept local police informed about the criminal antics of the unsupervised children who are terrorizing the community. A red-faced screaming oldster who refused to give her name has been harassing local children by filing a constant stream of police reports. Little Suzy McCutiepie, 5, was too scared to play in the courtyard yesterday, and cried herself to sleep instead. A local woman called police dozens of times because children were damaging property. A local woman called police dozens of times to report that children were damaging property. A local woman claimed that she called police dozens of times to accuse neighborhood children of damaging property. A local woman said she called police dozens of times to report property damage. None of the above.

Here is feedback on each answer.

1) Police have received dozens of reports… In our scenario, your source is the anonymous woman who spoke to you. How do you know police received reports? If the police confirm that reports have been filed, can you verify that this anonymous woman filed dozens of them?

2) A long-time resident has faithfully kept local police informed… This phrasing is biased in favor of the woman who spoke to you. Maybe she is a long-time resident, and maybe she moved her last week. More important, you don’t know whether the kids really are responsible. Even if you also publish quotes from people defending the kids, you are being unfair to the kids by generating respect for their accuser.

3) A red-faced screaming oldster who refused to give her name has been harassing local children… This phrasing is unfair to the woman.

4) A local woman called police dozens of times because children were damaging property. It’s good to present the source as “a local woman.” However…. did you witness the children damaging the property? Perhaps you saw property damage in the courtyard, and perhaps you saw unsupervised children in the courtyard. But putting the “because children were damaging property” in your story asserts a connection. We can’t verify such a connection — not with the info we have gathered at this point in our scenario.

5) A local woman called police dozens of times to report that children were damaging property. Okay, the phrasing “report that children were damaging property” does a little better job clarifying that this is the woman’s claim, rather than a fact the reporter has observed. We regularly read about politicians and celebrities lashing out their rivals, but in our scenario we have a random person — who won’t give you her name — accusing a group of children of misbehaving. If you are a human being, you have probably noticed that sometimes when people are upset, they make accusations that turn out to be exaggerations, misunderstandings, or outright lies. It’s not your job as a reporter to take sides on such disputes. It’s also not your job to publish accusations that people hurl against one another. ( If you can’t verify her accusations, duck. Plan to report the parts of her story that you can verify.

6) A local woman claimed that she called police dozens of times to accuse neighborhood children of damaging property. The word “claims” conditions us not to believe her. The word “accuse” makes her seem aggressive. But in truth, we don’t actually know how many times the woman called police. Maybe she called police 17 times, so that “dozens of times” is an exaggeration.

Maybe she never actually called the police.

Maybe she called her apartment’s uniformed security guard 23 times. (In that case “police” is inaccurate, and “dozens” is a stretch.)

Unless we verify exactly how many times the woman called police, the exact number is a detail we should probably duck. In fact, until we check with the police, we should omit the whole issue of police involvement. In our scenario, the woman referred to “unsupervised children,” which is consistent with her opinion that the children are at fault. But in this version of the story, the reporter refers to “neighborhood children.”

D o you know for a fact that every child who plays in the courtyard is from this neighborhood? Duck it. Just call them “children.”

7) A local woman said she called police dozens of times to report property damage. This is factual statement, presented in neutral language. So far, so good. Where you there when she called police dozens of times? How do you know what she did? Remember… verify or duck.

8) None of the above. You’re not ready to print anything this woman has said yet. Remember, in the scenario she’s clearly upset, and she won’t give you her name. She’s helped you to understand that emotions are running high, and she’s given you a line of inquiry to pursue. But you’re not ready to publish your story yet.

What are some other options?

A) Ask other residents what her name is, and publish it along with the accusations.

B) Tell the source you’ll only print her complaint if she provides her name.

C) Thank your source for the anonymous tip, then ask the local police whether any property damage reports have been filed recently.

I hope you chose option C. The police are the best source for information about police reports; what a woman says she told police is a less credible source. Maybe the police will verify that 27 reports were filed and that 7 children and 3 caregivers were in fact cited for disorderly conduct. Or the police may report that there have only been 3 such reports in the past six months, and that after the most recent report last week, police cited two teenagers (not the group of younger children your source was complaining about).

In ordinary conversation, people exaggerate all the time.

If you catch a lawyer or a politician exaggerating to the point of lying, there’s no reason to go easy on them. They knew what exactly what they were doing, they took a calculated risk, and you caught them. (As long as you give them a chance to explain themselves, the inconsistency is newsworthy.)

But ordinary people who aren’t used to being in the news may be speaking while injured, or grieving, or terrified. (Cut them some slack.)

It’s unfair to promote one side over another. However, not every story hinges on conflict. Contextualize differences, without sensationalizing.

* If you are writing a light story on a kitten beauty pageant, you don’t have to insert controversy by interviewing a dog owner.

* In a story about a scheduled event that attracts 500, you don’t have to give “equal time” to 5 protesters.

* But if the interactions between the groups are newsworthy, those interactions can become the story. (If, for instance, one group called for the extermination of an ethnic minority, while another group defended that groups’s right to life, liberty and the pursuit of happiness; or, if one a small group linked arms in solidarity while a larger group surrounded them with torches; that sort of thing.)

If you cherry-pick details, or only approach sources who are likely to agree with you, that’s cheating.