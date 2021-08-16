I assume the police report didn’t specify what kind of underwear, because this headline is crying out for a very obvious pun.

/ 17 hours ago 16 Aug 2021

As tempting as the pun might be, it would be bad journalism to refer to this incident as a “brief chase” unless the reporter can verify exactly what kind of attire the suspect was wearing.

Verify or Duck.

