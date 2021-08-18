Brett Favre Urges Ban On Youth Tackle Football, Pleads For No Hitting ‘Til 14

Concussions in sports often a topic my students pick for their researched term papers. Most seem to put their trust in mandating better training for coaches, funding for better equipment, education to make sure players are wearing their equipment properly, or better treatment for players who end up disabled. The idea of fundamentally changing the sport to make it safer (at least for kids) rarely comes up, so here’s a notable endorsement.

Brett Favre is calling for a ban on youth tackle football … saying he believes no child should participate in live, full-contact games until at least the age of 14.

The Hall of Fame QB explained his stance to Harvey and Charles on “TMZ Live” … saying he believes the ban could help prevent concussions and long-term brain issues.

“What I was told basically is the human head is completely developed by age 15 to 18,” Favre said. “And I may be wrong or off a little bit, but that’s what I remember.” —TMZ