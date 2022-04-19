Writing an Editorial: Journalism Tips

What is an editorial?

The “lead editorial” represents the official collective position of the editorial board of a news publication.

More generally, an editorial is a special genre of journalism that aims to inform, persuade, and/or entertain through a well-written short essay.

Like other forms of journalism, an editorial uses quotes, facts, and logic to inform readers, and its content is still covered by ethical principles (such as fairness and libel). Unlike a hard news story (which aims for a neutral point of view), an editorial defends an opinion, which could be a non-partisan message about the importance of voting, but could also mean explaining why one candidate is better suited for an elected position than the other candidates.

Opinions that the editors express on the editorial page should stay there — they should not affect any of the news coverage. Individual reporters shouldn’t slant their stories to reflect or rebut editorial opinions.

Examples:

Note how the webmasters have included the word “Editorial” or “Guest Column” in the headline, so that people sharing links won’t mistake these opinion pieces for neutral news stories.

Opinion in Editorials

While you may put a bumper sticker on your car or ad a hashtag to your social media profile in order to show your allegiance to an issue or philosophy, in the context of persuasive writing, repeating a slogan does not count as presenting an opinion.

My Seton Hill colleagues Michael Carey and Frank Klapak often talk about the difference between your gut reaction to an issue (“Smoking is bad!” or “Don’t tell me what to do!”), and your thoughtful, considered opinion (“A law that prohibits all smoking within 200 yards of school property places an undue burden on school employees with a physical disability, who may have to drive off campus for their smoking breaks, and unfairly makes criminals out of smokers who happen to own houses near school property.”)

An array of bumper-sticker slogans that support one side of an ongoing debate (abortion, smoking, Iraq) does not constitute a political editorial; neither does a list of rhetorical questions (“Does the president think the American people are stupid, or is he just too clueless to know how ridiculous his health care reform really sounds?” or “How does a rich, powerful woman like [name your target] manage to fool so many idiots into thinking she understands the concerns of the working class?”). These are attacks, not thoughtful approaches to exploring how and why diverse groups of people respond in various ways to a complex idea.

Case Study



A few years ago, a student began an editorial assignment with a draft that was really a rant: “Why are so many classes at SHU only offered every other year?” While his frustration was understandable, his first draft made no attempt to answer that question — he simply vented his anger, and announced that more courses should be offered every year.

I encouraged him to do what reporters do — find answers.

He talked to some faculty members about the issue, investigating the pros and cons of offering courses more frequently, and and he learned that if these every-other-year courses were offered every year, they would be much less likely to fill up, and therefore more likely to be canceled.

If 10 people take a course that’s offered every other year, then probably only 5 people would take it if it were offered every year. Now, I personally would love to teach classes to only 5 students… but then who would teach all the other courses, the ones that 20 or 40 students need each semester? We’d have to hire more faculty members to teach those courses. Where would the money come from to pay for those additional faculty members? From higher tuition, of course.

There’s usually a reason why things are the way they are. Sometimes it’s a pretty good reason. After you find out the reason, you’re ready to persuade your readers of a superior solution.