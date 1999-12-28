Academic Journals Compared to Magazines

ACADEMIC JOURNALS MAGAZINES

Purpose: to distribute highly specific knowledge to experts and students; contributors are publishing in order to establish or improve their professional reputation to make money by supplying a platform to advertisers who want to reach a particular audience; from a certain blunt perspective, the articles only exist in order to trick you into looking at the advertisements

Frequency annual, semi-annual, or quarterly monthly, weekly or even daily

Medium: online and/or print online and/or print

On Paper: most have a square binding

spine may contain the issue information

inside, the paper is usually plain, not glossy

many footnotes and citations folded with a staple along the center line

splashy cover; lots of large headline text

lots of glossy, full-page color ads

no footnotes

possibly a “suggested reading list”

Citations: each article concludes with a “Works Cited” or “Bibliography” list; article includes (in footnotes, endnotes, or parenthetical notes) full publication data on all outside sources — including the page numbers for direct quotes or paraphrases. possibly a “suggested reading” list, but no formal bibliography, and no footnotes; the article may refer to “a recent government study” or may give the title of a book, but it won’t specify the page number where a specific quote or fact can be found in those outside sources

Online: site is hosted by a university (“.edu”)

or possibly a non-profit group (“.org”)

looks plain, possibly even amateurish

home page does not change on a regular basis domain name ends in “.com”

flashing graphics and marginal gizmos that encourage you to spend your money

fancy & exciting home page

Ads: if any, they are directed towards specialists (job openings for researchers, upcoming conferences, forthcoming books) colorful and splashy ads for everything from cars to cigarettes to the latest movies

Authors: mostly university professors

(paid by their universities to write about their own original achievements in the lab, library, or classroom) or advanced graduate students aspiring to be professors reporters

(paid by the magazine, to write about what somebody else is doing — not about their own original achievements in the lab, library, or classroom)

Audience: experts and students the general public (or some subset, such as Mac users, or nurses, or teachers, or sports fans)

Articles: titles are long and boring: “A Psychological Case Study of Climate-related Fears among College-educated Workers in the Midwest”; each takes up about ten pages of dense prose; long sentences full of semicolons; long paragraphs titles are short and snappy: “Tornadoes: Freakish Killers” or “Could You Survive a Tornado?”; sometimes only one or two sentences to a paragraph; much easier to read than most academic articles