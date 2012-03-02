Creative Writing Forum

As an experiment, I am creating this page to give visitors a place to share their creative works.
If you have questions or comments about the process of creative writing, feel free to participate in the other forums on my website.
If you would like others to read and comment on your works, try this forum.
Please keep your submissions brief and free from linkspam.
you should be trying to create feeling throughout your story.
“i can’t take this anymore!” i screamed .i closed the word document-no,thank you,word ,i did not want to save it.two minutes later,the document actually closed.i clicked on ‘start’ so i could click on ‘shut down’. five minutes later,my computer ………..
I am writing a novel.I have written the first two chapter.Could you please reply me on my mail,i want to send u my chapters for you to review and give me some feedback.I really need a feedback from an expert like you.Thank you
I do occasionally take on editing side jobs, but you might instead want to join (or create) an editing circle, where members can exchange and comment on each other’s works-in-progress.
SEA OF PEACE, BLOWING
Sea of Peace, blowing
Sea of Bliss blending, blending with
The offshoot of Faith – Result.
Clouds can calamitous control,
But Sea of Peace blowing, soughing slowly,
Blending with the Sea of Bliss
Overwhelm the Challenge – what challenge? No Challenge
In the ambience of
The Sea of Peace blowing
Like the gentle current of gases
In the realm of the bubbles of Positive Life
Racing like a charged comet
In the confines of boundless Space,
Where everything can be possible,
Where everything is possible,
Where the blending Bliss of Seas
Blowing, blowing will the Sea of Peace;
The Control is what rotates
The mechanism of the lock,
Blowing, blowing, Sea of Peace blowing
Triumph overwhelms the Challenge
In the land that the Living are living-
Sea of Peace, blowing, Sea of Peace.
© Famodun O.O July 2004
how do u write a life story of 19 years in short story..i am thinkin to write it as separate stories n den make it in a big one..like writing the main events occured..
n i also want 2 know how can i write anything in a way of a 3 or few liner..it is actually i want to write abt a real girl n isome wht did..
cn i have email or smething 2 snd it..as i hv written dt in an image as a short 1..
thnku..
I need some help editing a creative writing piece for my final exams, specifically regarding further developing my characters, tightening the story itself and potentially altering the conclusion. Please let me know if you’re interested, thank you :)
This is my poem “Rabbits and oceans”. Please provide critical feed back.
I think, how words change,
meanings and forms.
Once I asked her, how
the moon got this big burn in its face,
she corrected me,
not a burn, it’s a rabbit, silly.
Now I sit,
listening to the ocean roar,
I think, trying to impress?
The lady with the big burn in the face,
once told me,
not of how she got the burn,
but how she could fly.
I remember flying over the city,
over the lush forest, where
elephants roamed, and
rabbits died from the adrenalin rush
that comes at the precise moment when
You know, beyond all doubt that
this is it… this is the end.
Hello,
Read your piece and it’s very catchy and interesting. Your creativity has great potential. Continue to Roar!
Its been ages like a stranger i have been existing
Under harsh glares of indifference and insecurity.
The quiescent archade beckons me
To revel in the pleasuance of my fantasy