Electronic Text: Writing Tips

Recent Additions

13 Jul 2010; by Dennis G. Jerz

Interactive Fiction: Writing Text Adventure Games;

Creating interactive fiction (a genre also knows as “text adventures”) means writing computer code that represents objects and behaviors, while also creating interesting characters, a compelling plot, and maybe a few narrative surprises, all of which can be assembled for a reader to experience in multiple different ways.

20 Mar 2004; by Dennis G. Jerz

(Meme)X Marks the Spot: Theorizing Metablogging via “Meme” and “Conduit”

This paper examines metablogging in terms of Dawkins’s concept of the “meme” and Reddy’s critique of the “conduit” metaphor for communication…. The language of metablogging uses metaphors that emphasize communality and proximity, and thus offers an alternative to the social risks Reddy associates with the conduit metaphor.

20 Mar 2004; by Dennis G. Jerz

(Meme)X Marks the Spot: Theorizing Metablogging via “Meme” and “Conduit”

This paper examines metablogging in terms of Dawkins’s concept of the “meme” and Reddy’s critique of the “conduit” metaphor for communication…. The language of metablogging uses metaphors that emphasize communality and proximity, and thus offers an alternative to the social risks Reddy associates with the conduit metaphor.

20 Mar 2004; by Dennis G. Jerz

(Meme)X Marks the Spot: Theorizing Metablogging via “Meme” and “Conduit”

This paper examines metablogging in terms of Dawkins’s concept of the “meme” and Reddy’s critique of the “conduit” metaphor for communication…. The language of metablogging uses metaphors that emphasize communality and proximity, and thus offers an alternative to the social risks Reddy associates with the conduit metaphor.

15 Apr 2003; by Dennis G. Jerz

Writing Web Pages: Top 5 Conventions

Lead with your best stuff. Inform with linked text. Employ consistent navigation. Prefer simple designs. Write scannable text.

15 Oct 2002; by Dennis G. Jerz

What is this “Weblog” of Which You Speak?

What do you get when you cross an online diary with an annotated bibliography? You get a new writing genre native to the World Wide Web.

15 Nov 2002; by Dennis G. Jerz

Newbie Web Author Checklist

If you’ve recently created your first website and you’re getting ready to submit it for a class assignment, then this page is for you.

08 Nov 2002; by Dennis G. Jerz

Usability Testing: 8 Quick Tips

If you already have a prototype you want to test, you’ve already drafted a few usability testing questions, and you’re eager to learn how to make the most of your opportunity to learn from your users, then this document is for you.

25 Nov 2001; by Dennis G. Jerz

Titles for Web Pages: In-Context and Out-of-Context

Most writers know the value of an informative title, but but many beginning web authors don’t know that each web page needs two titles.

05 Feb 2001; by Dennis G. Jerz

Blurbs: How to Write Them for Web Pages

A blurb is a short paragraph that previews what’s on the other end of a link. You’re reading a blurb now. If it helps you decide whether you should click the link, then it has done its job.

11 Jan 2001; by Dennis G. Jerz

Hypertext Essays — How to Write Them

The ordinary prose essay has been around for hundreds of years; people have had a long time to discover how to write a good one. But hypertext is a much more recent invention.

20 Jul 2000; by Dennis G. Jerz

Writing for the Internet: Why is the Advice so Scant?

Turning the pages of a book is still (and will probably always be) the best way to read a novel; after all, the novel was designed for a “novel” device — the book. But the Internet has spawned new writing genres which demand a different writing mode. Learn about that mode here.

13 Jul 2000; by Dennis G. Jerz

Writing for the Internet: Illustration of the Need

Many on-line web tutorials give practical, useful technical advice on everything from non-clashing color combinations to effective uses of animated GIFs, but barely mention writing at all. Web designers too frequently ignore their content.

18 May 2000; by Dennis G. Jerz

URL-Hacking: Do-it-yourself Navigation

You wind up on a strange web page without any hyperlinks, and with the unhelpful message “Use the ‘Go Back’ button to return to the table of contents.” If you want to explore this web site, what do you do? Try hacking the URL.

01 May 2000; by Dennis G. Jerz

Navigation: An often-neglected Part of Web Authorship

To make the best use of hypertext, don’t blindly follow the conventions of printed, linear text. Instead, divide your content into logical, free-standing units that can be strung together like beads, in different orders.

1 May 2000; by Dennis G. Jerz

Web Projects: What Students Should Know First

You do not have to be a computer programmer in order to create a good, useful web page. But you need to account for the needs of strangers who might follow a search engine to your pages, which means writing in a slightly different way. And don’t spend too much time fiddling with the style of your site, so that you end up neglecting the substance.