More Fake News from the Biased Fake Crappy Bad Media

Clearly the pesky reporters whom the powerful keep insulting and belittling in oder to diminish their impact aren’t doing their pesky insulted belittled and diminished jobs. Isn’t there celebrity cleavage to report on? Because that cleavage won’t cover itself!

President Trump’s eldest daughter said she’d give up management of her businesses. We checked. … “I will no longer be involved with the management or operations of the Trump Organization,” Ivanka Trump wrote on Facebook….Yet Ivanka is still listed as running Trump businesses on active state liquor licenses in Florida and New York, as of Thursday afternoon. The licenses cover two golf clubs, a resort and a hotel. ProPublica obtained the documents and records through open-records requests…. Ivanka Trump is also still listed in New York state business filings as the chief executive officer of her eponymous jewelry companies in Florida and New York. Her personal Twitter and Facebook accounts also still link directly to her corporate website. —ProPublica

ProPublica has posted updates indicating swift changes that seem to respond directly to this story.