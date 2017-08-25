After using examples from Warsaw and Prague, the 2007 edition of my journalism textbook predicts:

The threat is no longer simply from government censorship. With new technology, government is more likely to subvert the press by trying to discredit its integrity and dilute its influence. It has more tools to do that in the twenty-first century, creating pseudo-journalism in the form of faux news websites, video news releases, subsidies to “media personalities” willing to accept money to promote policy, and more. –Kovach and Rosenstiel, The Elements of Journalism (2nd ed)