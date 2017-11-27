A woman approached The Post with dramatic — and false — tale about Roy Moore. She appears to be part of undercover sting operation.

This looks like a deliberate attempt to plant a “fake news” story, presumably in order to discredit the Washington Post for falling for it. Verify, verify, verify. The Post did its homework, and did not fall into the trap. Sadly, this story will be used to discredit people who come forward with legitimate sexual assault accusations.

Jaime Phillips, who claimed to The Post that Moore impregnated her as a teenager, was seen on Monday walking into the headquarters of Project Veritas, a group that uses false cover stories and covert video recordings to expose what it says is media bias. — Washington Post

In the 9-minute video, notice how, even when it’s clear the interview is going south, the reporter Stephanie McCrummen repeatedly nods, and says “uh-huh,” and “okay.” She has asked her questions, and now she ready to listen.

Even after Phillips has apparently realized the jig is up, and gathers her things to leave, McCrummen doesn’t jump on the table and screech, “Whose fake now, you pathetic bumbling liar?”

Instead, she carefully reminds Phillips that their conversation is on the record, states that she does intend to do a story that will probably include Phillips’s name, and she gently that she will do a story about their encounter, and gently repeats that this is Phillips’s chance to explain herself.

“You’re welcome to do so, you have my number, I’m interested in hearing about it,” she says.

This plan to expose the lies of the biased fake news media backfired. What we see here is a rational, reasonable reporter who does a background check on a source who contacted her out of the blue with shocking allegations, and gives her source every opportunity to explain details that poke holes in her story.