Fascinating observation on Trump’s ability to drive the “Spygate” story

Within the span of five days, Trump went from having just heard about FBI’s use of a confidential source to rendering the judgment that this was a purposeful — and political — attempt by the Obama Justice Department to install a “spy” within his ranks. And deciding that this was a) a scandal and b) one of the biggest scandals in American history. What’s remarkable about all of this is that Trump literally built this narrative from whole cloth. Over the past five days, he has purposely ignored a series of subsequent facts that undercut his conclusion and instead used his considerable platform to stoke entrenched paranoia within his base about the government and its allegedly ill intent toward his presidency. CNN, “Donald Trump turned a rumor into a full-blown government conspiracy in just 5 days“