You Can Smell Trump’s Fear

Like all successful demagogues, Trump has a talent for identifying scapegoats. It is not hyperbole to say that he speaks of Latino immigrants in much the same way that European monsters once spoke of Jews.

It is equally foolish, however, to look past a sign that all is not well in Trumpland and that the president is rattled: He backed down.

Trump was forced to meekly end the sadistic practice of seizing and shipping away the children of migrants caught crossing the border without papers. He vowed to continue the “zero tolerance” policy of criminally prosecuting every single border-crosser, but this will mean holding families together for indefinite periods of time in what amount to internment camps.

Trump seems to know that this will not play well in the courts of law or public opinion. —RealClear Politics