West Side Story to play out on Geyer Performing Arts Center stage

Carolyn Jerz is playing the lead role of Maria, and Logan Williams will take on the role of her love interest, Tony.

“(Carolyn) is one of my favorite actresses to work with,” Handford said. “She started out as an understudy for Maria, but she read for Maria at our first read-thru and even before she was Maria, she was Maria. She is an amazing actress, singer, and dancer.”

Handford said this is Williams’ first big role at the Geyer.

“People are going to walk away loving his voice and our audience will want him to keep coming back and doing shows with us,” he said. “(Logan) is extremely talented. The whole cast is really well suited for their parts. I think fans of the show will feel like we did it justice.” —Herald-Standard