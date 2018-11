A federal judge ruled that CNN correspondent Jim Acosta can keep his White House hard pass, handing a victory to CNN in its lawsuit against President Trump and top White House officials. The case could be a precedent-setting case for journalistic access to the White House.

Judge Timothy J. Kelly, a Trump-appointed judge, announced the ruling Friday after delaying what was originally supposed to be a Thursday announcement. –CBS, Judge rules Jim Acosta can have his White House pass back