Datalore (TNG Rewatch, Season 1, Episode 12)

Rewatching ST:TNG after a 20-year break.

In “Datalore,” an encounter with Data’s more human-like “brother” showcases Brent Spiner’s acting talents and the optical FX crew’s mad split-screen skillz. While I enjoyed the plot twists and character bits as they happened, as a work of science fiction this episode offers little beyond popcorn “evil twin” fare.

The opening captain’s log lampshades an unprompted, random visit to Data’s home planet. The “Wesley watches Data practice sneezing” scene is silly, but the character development subtly allies Data’s desire to be human with Wesley’s desire to be respected by adults. The scene also accustoms us to the idea that Picard uses Wesley to deliver in-person messages, which kinda sorta helps explain why in this episode Wesley ends up where he needs to be to witness just enough to suspect Lore, but not enough to prove anything to the dumb-as-a-fencepost adults.

I was impressed by just how likably Spiner was able to portray Lore. And while I felt for Data, the audience learns the truth so early that Picard and the other non-Wesley characters seem thickheaded. If the script had invested less time discovering and assembling Lore, and instead gave this new character do something meaningful that earned our trust, his betrayal would have packed more punch.

The fakey-looking planet set was nothing special, though I rather liked the little bit we saw of Data’s home colony. For the “putting Lore together” scene they hired a lot of actors to play supporting engineers. (Later in the series, they would have given those scenes over to LaForge.) I caught another brief appearance of a big flat tablet that seems to be mocked up as an electronic clipboard, but still haven’t spotted a genuine PADD.

Even nerdier nitpicks, with spoilers, follow.