The Dish (2000 Australian comedy)

I try to watch this every July to commemorate the Apollo 11 mission to the moon.

Based on a true story, The Dish focuses on the staff of the Australian radio antenna charged with relaying the TV signals from the Apollo 11 moonwalk.

The story was exaggerated here and there for dramatic effect, but does a great job capturing how this moment in time united all the people of the Earth.

I really enjoy the depiction of a small community. An awkward budding romance between a computer nerd and the girl who delivers sandwiches is painfully delightful. Lots of understated character moments, and lots of great period music. I bought the soundtrack.