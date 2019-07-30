Why the trial by ordeal was actually an effective test of guilt

In medieval communities where everyone shared similar faith in God’s omniscience and justice, the guilty were less willing to undergo a “trial by ordeal,” because the innocent could expect God to protect them. The priests in charge of administering a “trial by ordeal” would prepare the boiling water or hot iron in advance, in private; they could go easy on the fuel if they felt the circumstances merited mercy, and in public they could stretch out their prayers, thereby leaving more time for the heat to dissipate, and thus helping to facilitate the miraculous protection of the innocent.

Of course I’d prefer a fact-based trial by jury, but in an age before forensic science, the guilty were incentivized to admit their guilt, and take a lesser punishment, rather than risk burning their hand, thereby being sentenced to a more severe punishment (on top of the self-inflicted injury).