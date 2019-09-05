Inverted Pyramid, #SharpieGate edition

Context: Sunday, President Trump tweeted a supportive message for people in the path of Hurricane Dorian; however, he included Alabama in the list of states in the path of the storm. Within minutes the National Weather Service posted a statement asserting that Alabama would not be affected. As usual, Trump doubled down when facing any opposition, and variously asserted that he was operating on new information, and that he was referring to older predictions. At an Oval Office event, he produced a National Weather Service chart which appears to have been altered with a hand-drawn line extending the forecast region to include a piece of Alabama. Details: CBS News