How are you holding up? What difficult choices have you made? How can we all help each other get through COVID-19??

Carolyn and were recently cast in a historical film. I recorded my video audition last week, feverish with an upper respiratory tract infection, coughing and gulping from a mug of tea between lines.

Our characters are in different time periods, but we each get to fight someone in a duel.

Filming for our scenes was scheduled to start this weekend.

I spoke with the director on the phone this afternoon, and we agreed it was best to take the conservative route and delay filming.

I suggested we get together on videoconference to work on our characters and line deliveries, so that when we do meet, we might perhaps spend less time together.

I was really looking forward to this. Recordings at WAOB Audio Theatre are also on hiatus. Such is the new normal.

But I am feeling so much better than I was just a few days ago, and so far the shift to online instruction has gone pretty well. I’m so fortunate, in so many ways.

How are you holding up? What difficult choices have you made? How can we all help each other get through this?