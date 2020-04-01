College student makes masks for the deaf & hard of hearing

Other than one trip to the grocery store, I haven’t been in public since March 13, so I haven’t noticed if people in my community have started wearing masks. But I’ve wondered how I’ll be able to respond to people’s voices when I can’t see their mouths.

In the past few years, I have noticed I have trouble following what a person is saying if I can’t see their mouth. If my wife talks to me from the next room while the dishwasher is going, or if two people are talking at the same time from different rooms, my brain has a harder time processing the sounds my ears are hearing. I can tell how many syllables they are saying and I can recognize who is speaking and the tone of their voice (usually annoyed), but if there is any background noise, no matter how hard I concentrate I can’t filter it out.

So far, I have no trouble hearing with headphones — when the sound is coming right into my ear I can filter out the background sounds. The last time I got my ears checked, they said the hearing loss was nowhere near the level that needed a hearing aid, but it’s on my list to get a new appointment.

This story about a college student and her mom creating masks with clear windows caught my eye. (I didn’t watch the video.)