It’s reckless and dangerous for a leader with a habit of doubling down in the face of criticism to brainstorm that wildly on coronavirus treaments

Today my Facebook feed featured memes that mocked Trump for telling people to drink bleach, pour it into their bodily orifices, etc.

EDIT: EVEN though the above statement is true, it’s also true that his words yesterday were reckless and his angry follow-up today was alarming. Having said that…

Donald Trump did *not* suggest that people inject bleach, drink disinfectant, or expose their bodily orifices to sunlight.

An opinion on the president is more valuable if it responds to something he actually does say and do.

The truth suffers anytime people share inaccurate memes because “I just thought it was funny,” or “It’s the kind of thing he *would* say.”