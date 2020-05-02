Intagrate Lite Plugin Problems

I’ve been using the Intagrate Lite WordPress plugin, which creates a new WordPress blog entry out of every photo I post to Instagram. A few months ago the plugin stopped working, but recently the developer updated it.

I’ve noticed that I frequently have to refresh my connection between Instagram and WordPress, by logging in to Instagram. Which means if I’m not paying attention, I might post several pictures to Instagram without noticing that they haven’t gone up on my blog.

The developer asked me to share screenshots of what I see. (No error messages, just the request to log in again.)