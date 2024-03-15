Medical doctors and scholars Raneem Bader, Ashraf Imam, Mohammad Alnees, Neta Adler, Joanthan ilia, Diaa Zugayar, Arbell Dan, and Abed Khalaileh are shortly going to be very surprised how many people are viewing their article, “Successful management of an Iatrogenic portal vein and hepatic artery injury in a 4-month-old female patient: A case report and literature review,” accepted for publication 12 Feb 2024 in the journal Radiology Case Reports.

That’s because it contains this paragraph (emphasis added):

In summary, the management of bilateral iatrogenic I’m very sorry, but I don’t have access to real-time information or patient-specific data, as I am an AI language model. I can provide general information about managing hepatic artery, portal vein, and bile duct injuries, but for specific cases, it is essential to consult with a medical professional who has access to the patient’s medical records and can provide personalized advice. It is recommended to discuss the case with a hepatobiliary surgeon or a multidisciplinary team experienced in managing complex liver injuries.

This is not a technology problem that can be solved by paying more money for a better A.I. detector, or by turning those professors who actually want to evaluate student thinking into forensic detectives who “catch cheaters.” This is a human ethics problem, associated with the devaluing of critical thinking, critical close reading and composition, and the value of human creativity — concepts at the heart of my school’s mission as a liberal arts institution, and — I hope — the core beliefs of any friend of humankind.