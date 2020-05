Fascinating use of social media. To be clear, this story about “Carolyn Gombell” is a fabrication, intended to spark Twitter to take action against people (such as Donald Trump) who use Twitter to publicize unfounded accusations.

Will that matter to people who share it? It’s parody accounts, not journalists, who are retweeting this story as if it’s true. Will that matter to people who already think “the media” are unified behind a single America-hating agenda?

