Fox News, accused of manipulating news images, relabels them as “collages,” “regrets these errors”

Using bits and pieces of real news in order to distort the public perception of a story is unethical. Not all news organizations distort the truth this way. What do you think about the ones that do?

Today, Fox re-labeled three different altered images, identifying each as a “collage” and posting a note that says the company “regrets these errors.”

Fox used a dramatic photograph of a person running past a flaming building in Minnesota to illustrate a story on the Seattle “Autonomous Zone” (which is occupied by protestors, but is not ablaze).

Not all news insert the same image of a green-masked man with a gun into different settings where that man was not present.

Here’s what Fox said today: