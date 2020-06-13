NYPD’s Lt. Cattani offers heartfelt apology for “wrong decision” that threw his reputation “in the garbage” May 31

Cops are trained to make snap decisions under highly stressful situations. Often their training saves lives. Sometimes times they deeply regret decisions they make.

After thinking back on his recent behavior while working during a protest at Foley Square May 31, NYPD officer Robert Cattani offered a heartfelt apology:

“I know I made the wrong decision,” he told his colleagues in an e-mail first reported by the NY Post Thursday. “I know that it was wrong and something I will be shamed and humiliated about for the rest of my life.”

Sounds pretty bad.

“The cop in me wants to kick my own ass,” he wrote.

Wow, he’s really being hard on himself.

“I spent the first part of my career thriving to build a reputation of a good cop,” Cattani wrote. “I threw all that in the garbage.”