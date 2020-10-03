So negative! Why does the lying America-hating fake news media keep publishing stories that make Trump look bad?

Where are the reports about superspreader events in the Obama White House?

Where are the stories about Obama’s family members and staff ostentatiously refusing to take precautions that their own medical experts recommended that all Americans take?

Were are the annotated photos of Obama standing in front of a cluster of unmasked, virus-infected people at a public event in the Rose Garden?

So much bias!

Donald Trump, Melania, Hope Hicks, Kellyanne Conway, Chris Christie, Bill Stepien, senators Mike Lee and Thom Tillis, and Notre Dame university president John Jenkins have all tested positive.

Source: NINE officials have COVID-19 after ‘superspreader’ SCOTUS event