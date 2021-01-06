Fact Check: No, an NPR story on the Trump supporters’ attempted coup story dated January 6, 2021 9:33 AM ET is not a sign of a conspiracy theory

According to the Internet Archive, this is a story NPR posted at 9:33 this morning.



As events developed, and the story changed, NPR updated this page — drastically. As you can see, the headline and the picture are different; though the date the page was first created, there is now an “Updated at 3.08pm ET” time stamp. (The blue highlighting is mine.)

Conspiracy theorists are cropping out the “Updated” annotation sharing this image in an attempt to… uh… I’m really not sure what they think they are gaining.