A conspiracy theory featuring a news story that NPR posted early on Jan 6 2021 and then updated after the pro-Trump demonstration turned into an anti-democracy riot was shared widely last year. My meme explaining the concepts of time-stamps and updating a breaking news story didn’t get shared nearly as much.

People who already believe journalists regularly lie to make Trump look bad will share viral memes that confirm that belief. They aren’t eager to share “Whoops, sorry I misread that. False alarm!”

Source: Fact Check: No, an NPR story on the Trump supporters’ attempted coup dated January 6, 2021 9:33 AM ET is not a sign of a conspiracy theory