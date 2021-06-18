A great father-son story, written by Adam Nimoy, son of Leonard Nimoy.

I was 10 when “Star Trek” debuted in 1966, and I was reading Spider-Man comics and listening to the Beatles at home in LA — a very different experience from having to deliver newspapers in the dead of a Boston winter.

Dad’s zeal for work had its downside. His career always came first. He was not one to come to Little League games, for example — a regular source of disappointment for a boy who just wanted to please the father he so admired.

For many years, we loved each other at a distance, unable to bridge the divide that began with our very different childhood experiences. I absolutely adored Spock; loving Dad was much more complicated. –Adam Nimoy, The Boston Globe