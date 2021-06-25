Steampunk flag for the United States of Britannia (from the alternate history my kids and I made up during bedtime stories)

In the steampunk world my kids and I made up for bedtime stories (from about 2007-2013), Benjamin Franklin’s discovery of ether technology was the bargaining chip that forced King George to grant the 13 colonies full membership in the new kingdom of United States of Britannia.

I’m working on a Blender3D model of the flagship where most of our interactive stories took place, and I realized I needed to design a flag.

In our story world, ether expands and glows green when it’s exposed to radiation, and it does whatever else the plot requires. Naturally, I wanted to work into the flag a reference to Green Æther.