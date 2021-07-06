Take a moment to appreciate these good COVID-19 statistics

May 1, my state had the third-highest per-capita C-19 infection rate. A little over a month later, Pennsylvania now has the fifth-lowest rate.

I am privileged that I have access to good healthcare and that my income hasn’t been affected by the lockdown, and that my school has taken the initiative to require this fall’s students to show evidence of vaccination (or to apply for accommodations).

The pandemic is not over. Some states are seeing a resurgence. And of course the pandemic is still raging in many places around the world.

But it’s worth it to take a moment to appreciate these good stats, and the many sacrifices and kindnesses and heroism and tragedy that’s behind these figures. —An interactive visualization of the exponential spread of COVID-19